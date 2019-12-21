All these dogs want for Christmas is a loving home

Nero, a German shepherd who is looking for a home Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Can you help us find these unwanted dogs a forever home this Christmas?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Penny Skate with Patch, a terrier cross who has been at the RSPCA kennels for two weeks Picture: Chris Bishop Penny Skate with Patch, a terrier cross who has been at the RSPCA kennels for two weeks Picture: Chris Bishop

That's what staff at an RSPCA rehoming centre are urging as they look for people with the time and love to take on a pet.

Cecil, a two-year-old abandoned lurcher, will be spending his second Christmas at the RSPCA kennels at Eau Brink, near King's Lynn.

RSPCA volunteer Pam Goodchild, beside the board on which the dogs' names and other details are recorded Picture: Chris Bishop RSPCA volunteer Pam Goodchild, beside the board on which the dogs' names and other details are recorded Picture: Chris Bishop

His kennel-mates have been at the centre for anything from a couple of months to a few days.

"Most dogs stay with us for between one and two months," said volunteer and chair of the trustees Penny Skate.

Please find me a home... Honey the lurcher looks hopefully out of her kennel Picture: Chris Bishop Please find me a home... Honey the lurcher looks hopefully out of her kennel Picture: Chris Bishop

"They have to be here for a certain amount of time because we have to assess them.

"The ideal is if they get to go out after three or four weeks."

Bear, a leonburger, who is looking for a home Picture: Chris Bishop Bear, a leonburger, who is looking for a home Picture: Chris Bishop

Cecil was dubbed Britain's most unwanted dog after he chalked up his 400th night at the purpose-built animal shelter, which opened 10 years ago.

While there are toys and treats and plenty of walks, it isn't quite the same as a home of your own.

Cecil the lurcher, who has been with the RSPCA for more than a year, with senior animal care assistant Sue Thomson Picture: Chris Bishop Cecil the lurcher, who has been with the RSPCA for more than a year, with senior animal care assistant Sue Thomson Picture: Chris Bishop

To contact the centre about a dog, call 01553 618889 or e-mail

receptionrspcanorfolkwest@gmail.com.

Elsi, an elderly Yorkshire terrier at Eau Brink Picture: Chris Bishop Elsi, an elderly Yorkshire terrier at Eau Brink Picture: Chris Bishop

Frankie, a shih tzu who is 18 months old and has been with the RSPCA for a week Picture: Chris Bishop Frankie, a shih tzu who is 18 months old and has been with the RSPCA for a week Picture: Chris Bishop

Honey the lurcher with Penny Skate at Eau Brink rehoming centre Picture: Chris Bishop Honey the lurcher with Penny Skate at Eau Brink rehoming centre Picture: Chris Bishop

Enzo, a six-year-old Staffy in need of a forever home Picture: Chris Bishop Enzo, a six-year-old Staffy in need of a forever home Picture: Chris Bishop