All these dogs want for Christmas is a loving home
Archant
Can you help us find these unwanted dogs a forever home this Christmas?
That's what staff at an RSPCA rehoming centre are urging as they look for people with the time and love to take on a pet.
Cecil, a two-year-old abandoned lurcher, will be spending his second Christmas at the RSPCA kennels at Eau Brink, near King's Lynn.
His kennel-mates have been at the centre for anything from a couple of months to a few days.
"Most dogs stay with us for between one and two months," said volunteer and chair of the trustees Penny Skate.
"They have to be here for a certain amount of time because we have to assess them.
"The ideal is if they get to go out after three or four weeks."
Cecil was dubbed Britain's most unwanted dog after he chalked up his 400th night at the purpose-built animal shelter, which opened 10 years ago.
While there are toys and treats and plenty of walks, it isn't quite the same as a home of your own.
To contact the centre about a dog, call 01553 618889 or e-mail
receptionrspcanorfolkwest@gmail.com.