7 of the best April Fool's jokes in Norfolk

Published: 2:47 PM April 1, 2021

How the community-run Itteringham kebab shop might have looked!

It is a day to test loved ones with false tales, and trick your friends with stories just believable enough to pass for true.

April Fool's Day, which every year falls on April 1, has seen businesses, groups and even councils join in on the fun this year.

In Thursday's newspaper, we included a story saying that new city roads would be named after comedy icon Alan Partridge - did you fall for it?

Here are some of the other local April Fool's jokes you might have missed.

The drones would have delivered pizzas within an hour, One Planet Pizza said.

Pizza delivery - by drone

Hethersett-based vegan pizza company One Planet Pizza unveiled an unusual way of delivery on Wednesday.

It said, from April 2, it would be launching a range of 20 drones to deliver customers their pizzas within 60 minutes.

It included plenty of detail about how the set-up would work - including that the customer's phone would beep 10 minutes before the pizza arrived and that delivery would initially cost £6.99.

Norfolk's new chelephant

The team at Wroxham Barns posted on social media about an adorable new addition to the attraction - a chelephant.

They said: "We’re delighted to be opening from the 12th and are so pleased to let you know we have managed to secure Norfolk’s first Chelephant, this rare breed Chinchilla variety is so cute, and he’s going to need a name - so let us know any thoughts and we can’t wait for you to meet him soon!"

The Buxton straight cut chip potato variety would have gone down a storm with chip lovers.

Chip-ready potatoes

The Buxton Potato Co brought big potato-related news this year, announcing that it had created a new variety in lockdown to meet challenging consumer demands - in particular the love for the humble chip.

They said they had successfully created a straight cut waxy potato - and that with no need to peel or shape them, the spuds would grow into perfectly formed straight cup chips.

"If you’d like to try to grow your own straight cut chips, you can take any straight cut chip, plant in freshly dug soil, add tomato ketchup and pray to the big french fry in the sky," they said.

How the community-run Itteringham kebab shop might have looked!

A community-run village kebab shop

The Itteringham village shop team said on Twitter that by "fast tracking local planning" they had created a rural community-run kebab house.

The addition had come about, they said, by repurposing the village bus shelter.

Santa could have been making a brief reappearance in spring.

Santa returns in spring

Great Yarmouth Lions Club said that, as coronavirus had somewhat put the dampeners on Christmas, they would be bringing back the festivity in April.

They said Santa and his sleigh would be covering the routes around the town that he missed at Christmas.

Oysters served by butlers in the buff

The Norfolk Oyster Company, based in Wells-next-the Sea, also got in the April 1 spirit. It posted on social media that it was "excited to launch a new dining concept".

"The Naked Oystermen we believe will transform the oyster catering sector," they said. "The perfect option for the oyster lover who's looking for a little bit more, our team of naked oystermen are now available to shuck the freshest Brancaster oysters at your wedding, christening, grandmother's birthday party - the options are endless."

The post was accompanied by an image of Jules Knight, boss of the firm, bare-chested.

Mr Knight said: "I had several ladies email me thinking it was serious and a couple of guys too."

The Caister treacle mine

Caister Parish Council took to Facebook to say the town's history with 'treacle mining' dates back to Roman times.

They said treacle mining stopped in Caister during the Second World War, but that it was due to make a return - with plans to reopen the mine and offer strict guided tours.