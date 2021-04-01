Aha Boulevard? Streets to be named after Alan Partridge

Published: 6:00 AM April 1, 2021

Streets on a new housing development at the former Mile Cross Depot are set to be named after Alan Partridge - Credit: Archant

Last year he was briefly honoured with a statue in the city centre and is recognised as one of Norwich's most famous fictional sons.

But soon, Steve Coogan's timeless comedy character Alan Partridge will be immortalised in the city in an entirely different way.

It is understood the bungling disc jockey will be popping up in a postcode area near you once a new development of homes on a former depot comes to fruition. Or, at least, his name will.

Norwich City Council is currently in the process of drawing up plans for a social housing development on the former Mile Cross Depot, having agreed to move forward with the proposals last year.

And we can today reveal that it has decided to pay tribute to the Alpha Papa protagonist by naming one of the new roads after him.

Alan Partridge Passage is set to be the main access point to the housing development, which will see in the region of 150 new council homes built.

And the tributes do not end there, with talks of the project also including a house directly modelled on Alan's childhood home of Cecil Road in Norwich, which would serve as a museum dedicated to the former Radio Norwich presenter.

Mr Partridge said: "Needless to say, this tribute is deeply welcome, but also wholly overdue.

"Being a close, personal friend of Bono I am more accustomed to hearing about where the streets have no name, but what's better than having no name? Having my name.

"I can only hope the people who eventually dwell in my passage enjoy the same successes in life that I have, although realistically they probably won't."

Another names set for the development are Benfield Crescent, after Mr Partridge's long-suffering personal assistant Lynn, O'Hanrahanrahan Place in honour of his former Day Today colleague and Michael Ha'Way.

Apollo Fir, president and founder of the Alan Partridge Appreciation Society welcomed the move, describing it as "a step in the right direction" for the city.

He said: "As a city, we really don't do enough to celebrate the cultural significance of Alan Partridge. This is a good start."