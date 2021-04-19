BGT star leaves children in 'fits of laughter' with school performance

Published: 12:15 PM April 19, 2021

Children in a mid-Norfolk primary school were in awe and fits of giggles after a special visit from a Britain's Got Talent star.

Year two children at Toftwood Infant and Junior School Federation on Westfield Road had a surprise visit from Ben Langley on Wednesday, April 14.

Two classes of children were entertained with jokes, tricks, and misheard song lyrics, with one child saying "he was so funny that it made my cheeks hurt".

His performances took place on the school playground to ensure that all our COVID safe guidelines were followed.

Headteacher Joanna Pedlow said how "amazing" it was to finally have a visitor at the school.

She said: "It was such a pleasure to have a live performance in the school for the children. They responded so well and felt they had seen a star in their school.”