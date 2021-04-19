News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
BGT star leaves children in 'fits of laughter' with school performance

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 12:15 PM April 19, 2021   
Toftwood Jr

Year two children at Toftwood Infant and Junior School Federation on Westfield Road had a surprise visit from Ben Langley on Wednesday, April 14

Children in a mid-Norfolk primary school were in awe and fits of giggles after a special visit from a Britain's Got Talent star.

Toftwood Federation

Year two children at Toftwood Infant and Junior School Federation on Westfield Road had a surprise visit from Ben Langley on Wednesday, April 14 - Credit: Toftwood Federation

Year two children at Toftwood Infant and Junior School Federation on Westfield Road had a surprise visit from Ben Langley on Wednesday, April 14.

Two classes of children were entertained with jokes, tricks, and misheard song lyrics, with one child saying "he was so funny that it made my cheeks hurt".

His performances took place on the school playground to ensure that all our COVID safe guidelines were followed performances took place on the school playground to ensure that all our COVID safe guidelines were followed.

Toftwood Federation

Year two children at Toftwood Infant and Junior School Federation on Westfield Road had a surprise visit from Ben Langley on Wednesday, April 14 - Credit: Toftwood Federation

Headteacher Joanna Pedlow said how "amazing" it was to finally have a visitor at the school.

She said: "It was such a pleasure to have a live performance in the school for the children. They responded so well and felt they had seen a star in their school.” 

Dereham News

