News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Pilot taken to hospital after gyrocopter crashes after take-off

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 4:22 PM August 10, 2021    Updated: 4:51 PM August 10, 2021
Beccles Airfield. Picture: Danielle Booden

Beccles Airfield. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A pilot has been taken to hospital after his gyrocopter crashed shortly after take-off.

Emergency services, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, were called to Beccles Airfield on Tuesday morning following the crash.

A man in his 50s, the only person on board the light aircraft, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.

A crashed gyrocopter at Beccles Airfield. Picture: Danielle Booden

A crashed gyrocopter at Beccles Airfield. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We responded to an emergency call shortly before 10.30am regarding an incident in Ellough, Beccles.

"We sent an ambulance and two rapid response cars to the scene.

"The East Anglian Air Ambulance also attended.

Beccles Airfield. Picture: Danielle Booden

Beccles Airfield. - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

"One patient was transported to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care."

Fire crews also attended the scene to support the stabilisation of the aircraft, with crews from Bungay, Beccles and Lowestoft South attending.

Beccles Airfield. Picture: Danielle Booden

Beccles Airfield. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 Another one! Is this Norfolk's latest Banksy artwork?
  2. 2 Man's joy at Banksy artwork on his house
  3. 3 Norwich City transfer rumours: City agree club-record Tzolis deal
  1. 4 Thousands hit by an outbreak of white tap water
  2. 5 Teenager stopped by stinger after hitting 70mph in 30mph zone
  3. 6 Brazilian steakhouse to open in Norwich next month
  4. 7 Light aircraft crashes just after take-off near Beccles
  5. 8 'Tank' spotted driving through Norfolk town
  6. 9 Urgent warning to stay away from seal pups
  7. 10 New homes plan could swell size of village by about 20pc

Further crews from Gorleston, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Leiston and North Lowestoft were also mobilised, but were stood down.

A G-TINK helicopter coming in to land at Beccles Airfield. Picture: Danielle Booden

A G-TINK helicopter coming in to land at Beccles Airfield. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Representatives for the airfield have been contacted for comment.

Suffolk Live
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Food hygiene

The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Hemsby beach, Caister High Street and Heacham beach in the sunset.

Updated

Three Norfolk villages are UK hotspots for soaring house prices

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A Banksy-style artwork has appeared in Merrivale Model Village in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Live

'Go big or go home' - model village latest victim of 'Banksy'

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Residents, business owners and parish councillors unhappy at the proposed plans for a pet and equine

Locals' fury at pet and horse crematorium plan

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus