Pilot taken to hospital after gyrocopter crashes after take-off

Published: 4:22 PM August 10, 2021 Updated: 4:51 PM August 10, 2021

A pilot has been taken to hospital after his gyrocopter crashed shortly after take-off.

Emergency services, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, were called to Beccles Airfield on Tuesday morning following the crash.

A man in his 50s, the only person on board the light aircraft, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We responded to an emergency call shortly before 10.30am regarding an incident in Ellough, Beccles.

"We sent an ambulance and two rapid response cars to the scene.

"The East Anglian Air Ambulance also attended.

"One patient was transported to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care."

Fire crews also attended the scene to support the stabilisation of the aircraft, with crews from Bungay, Beccles and Lowestoft South attending.

Further crews from Gorleston, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Leiston and North Lowestoft were also mobilised, but were stood down.

Representatives for the airfield have been contacted for comment.