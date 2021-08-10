News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Light aircraft crashes just after take-off near Beccles

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:45 AM August 10, 2021    Updated: 12:20 PM August 10, 2021
Fire crews attended after a light aircraft crashed

Fire crews attended after a light aircraft crashed at Ellough - Credit: Chris Bishop

A light aircraft has crashed with one person on board at Ellough Airfield, near Beccles. 

The gyrocopter crashed shortly after take-off from Ellough Airfield and the pilot is being cared for by the ambulance service.

Fire service crews have supported the stabilisation of the aircraft. 

Crews from Bungay, Beccles, and Lowestoft are in attendance of the incident.


This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

Beccles News

