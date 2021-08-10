Light aircraft crashes just after take-off near Beccles

Breaking

Published: 11:45 AM August 10, 2021 Updated: 12:20 PM August 10, 2021

A light aircraft has crashed with one person on board at Ellough Airfield, near Beccles.

The gyrocopter crashed shortly after take-off from Ellough Airfield and the pilot is being cared for by the ambulance service.

Fire service crews have supported the stabilisation of the aircraft.

Crews from Bungay, Beccles, and Lowestoft are in attendance of the incident.





This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.