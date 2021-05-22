Springwatch 2021 setting up under cloudy Norfolk skies

Published: 4:08 PM May 22, 2021

Springwatch will be broadcast from the Wild Ken Hill estate in west Norfolk from May 25. Pictured are BBC presenters Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Gillian Burke and Iolo Williams - Credit: BBC/Jo Charlesworth

It doesn't feel much like spring up on the Norfolk coast.

But technicians are working under cloudy skies to set up the BBC's flagship nature programme.

Springwatch is broadcasting live from Wild Ken Hill, at Snettisham, from Tuesday. Hosts Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will be bringing the site's spectacular wildlife to our screens from Tuesday to Friday for two weeks.

1st bit of sunshine. 1st bit of filming. 1st time seen @ChrisGPackham for a while. So excited to be here ready for @BBCSpringwatch. Starts Tuesday 25th BBC 2. Can’t wait 😜 pic.twitter.com/91viDtw7ZU — Michaela Strachan (@michaelastracha) May 19, 2021

More than 1,000 acres of farmland, woodland, heath, wetland and marsh are being re-wilded to help nature recover and step up the fight against climate change. Regenerative farming methods, which grow crops without the use of pesticides or ploughing have also been brought in.

A beaver gets to work at Wild Ken Hill, on part of 1,000 acres of land which is being handed back to nature - Credit: Wild Ken Hill

Beavers have been reintroduced to part of the site to manage woods, native pigs, ponies and cattle graze freely and water levels have been raised to restore wetland habitat.

The estate has been given a licence to reintroduce the white-tailed eagle to Norfolk from 2022, in the hope of establishing a breeding population of the UK's largest bird.

Lights, camera... Pictures from 30 remote cameras will be beamed back to monitors in a large barn as BBC Springwatch gets under way - Credit: Andrew Waddison/AW PR

More than 30 remote cameras have been installed across the site.

Having a chat with Steph later on @PackedLunchC4 . Was going to show off our lovely @BBCSpringwatch site but guess what? It’s raining so am in our scanner truck instead. See you around 12.30 Ch4. Bring the sarnies! pic.twitter.com/Gju3B0pRW5 — Michaela Strachan (@michaelastracha) May 21, 2021

Producers hope to treat us to a glimpse of the enigmatic beavers, which are mainly active by night. An owl's nest and birds of prey will also be in the spotlight, along with Tamworth pigs, Exmoor ponies and wetland birds such as avocets.

Lorryloads of equipment have been brought to Wild Ken Hill, from where Springwatch 2021 is being broadcast - Credit: Andrew Waddison/AW PR

Mission control has been set up in a large barn at nearby Heacham Bottom Farm, where cameras will beam back pictures to a bank of monitors.

Cables snake across the field, while truckloads of high-tech equipment have been brought in to ensure the broadcast goes without a hitch.

Engineers lay a cable to connect one of the remote cameras being used to film BBC's Springwatch at Wild Hen Hill - Credit: Andrew Waddison/AW PR

The series will be making its second foray into the Norfolk countryside, having filmed at Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham, for three years from 2008.

Springwatch returns from Tuesday, May 25 for two weeks, when it will be broadcasting live every evening from Tuesday to Friday on BBC2 (8pm).

Guided tours have been launched for visitors to explore the rewilding area at the Wild Ken Hill estate in west Norfolk - Credit: Wild Ken Hill



