Springwatch 2021 setting up under cloudy Norfolk skies
- Credit: BBC/Jo Charlesworth
It doesn't feel much like spring up on the Norfolk coast.
But technicians are working under cloudy skies to set up the BBC's flagship nature programme.
Springwatch is broadcasting live from Wild Ken Hill, at Snettisham, from Tuesday. Hosts Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will be bringing the site's spectacular wildlife to our screens from Tuesday to Friday for two weeks.
More than 1,000 acres of farmland, woodland, heath, wetland and marsh are being re-wilded to help nature recover and step up the fight against climate change. Regenerative farming methods, which grow crops without the use of pesticides or ploughing have also been brought in.
Beavers have been reintroduced to part of the site to manage woods, native pigs, ponies and cattle graze freely and water levels have been raised to restore wetland habitat.
The estate has been given a licence to reintroduce the white-tailed eagle to Norfolk from 2022, in the hope of establishing a breeding population of the UK's largest bird.
You may also want to watch:
More than 30 remote cameras have been installed across the site.
Producers hope to treat us to a glimpse of the enigmatic beavers, which are mainly active by night. An owl's nest and birds of prey will also be in the spotlight, along with Tamworth pigs, Exmoor ponies and wetland birds such as avocets.
Most Read
- 1 Armed police in eight-hour stand-off after man made threats on boat
- 2 Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant
- 3 Man who stabbed two people in Norwich convicted of attempted murder
- 4 Why were US fighter jets circling off the coast of Norfolk?
- 5 'Horror show': DIY dentist pulls 18 of his own teeth out
- 6 City man who took his own life was 'terribly sad beneath big smile'
- 7 'My partner screamed' - Couple's shock after finding snake in garden
- 8 Five new homes approved on empty plot
- 9 Norfolk lorry driver caught grooming by paedophile hunter
- 10 Gospel Hall for sale as congregation dwindles
Mission control has been set up in a large barn at nearby Heacham Bottom Farm, where cameras will beam back pictures to a bank of monitors.
Cables snake across the field, while truckloads of high-tech equipment have been brought in to ensure the broadcast goes without a hitch.
The series will be making its second foray into the Norfolk countryside, having filmed at Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham, for three years from 2008.
Springwatch returns from Tuesday, May 25 for two weeks, when it will be broadcasting live every evening from Tuesday to Friday on BBC2 (8pm).