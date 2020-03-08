WATCH: Extent of huge barn fire damage revealed
PUBLISHED: 10:29 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 08 March 2020
Ian Burt Photography
These pictures show the extent of damage caused to a barn after a fire tore through it.
Fire crews from across west Norfolk were called to the blaze in Rhoon Road, Terrington St Clement, at midday on Saturday, March 7.
Teams from King's Lynn, Sandringham, Heacham, Terrington, a water carrier from Fakenham and an aerial platform from Earlham battled to bring it under control.
READ MORE: Road closed as firefighters tackle large barn blaze
At about 2pm the scale of the operation was scaled down but crews remained on scene until 9pm that evening checking for hot spots and damping the building.
A fire spokesman said that teams from King's Lynn and Sandringham were back at the barn on Sunday to check structural safety.
The road was closed while emergency services were on scene with King's Lynn police warning motorists to avoid the area.
Did you see the fire? Contact marc.betts@archant.co.uk
Comments have been disabled on this article.