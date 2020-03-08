Search

WATCH: Extent of huge barn fire damage revealed

PUBLISHED: 10:29 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 08 March 2020

Fire fighters attended a large agricultural fire on Saturday afternoon, at a farm building off Rhoon Road in Terrington St Clement. Picture: Ian Burt

Fire fighters attended a large agricultural fire on Saturday afternoon, at a farm building off Rhoon Road in Terrington St Clement. Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

These pictures show the extent of damage caused to a barn after a fire tore through it.

Fire fighters attended a large agricultural fire on Saturday afternoon, at a farm building off Rhoon Road in Terrington St Clement. Picture: Ian BurtFire fighters attended a large agricultural fire on Saturday afternoon, at a farm building off Rhoon Road in Terrington St Clement. Picture: Ian Burt

Fire crews from across west Norfolk were called to the blaze in Rhoon Road, Terrington St Clement, at midday on Saturday, March 7.

Teams from King's Lynn, Sandringham, Heacham, Terrington, a water carrier from Fakenham and an aerial platform from Earlham battled to bring it under control.

READ MORE: Road closed as firefighters tackle large barn blaze

At about 2pm the scale of the operation was scaled down but crews remained on scene until 9pm that evening checking for hot spots and damping the building.

Fire fighters attended a large agricultural fire on Saturday afternoon, at a farm building off Rhoon Road in Terrington St Clement. Picture: Ian BurtFire fighters attended a large agricultural fire on Saturday afternoon, at a farm building off Rhoon Road in Terrington St Clement. Picture: Ian Burt

A fire spokesman said that teams from King's Lynn and Sandringham were back at the barn on Sunday to check structural safety.

The road was closed while emergency services were on scene with King's Lynn police warning motorists to avoid the area.

Did you see the fire? Contact marc.betts@archant.co.uk

Fire fighters attended a large agricultural fire on Saturday afternoon, at a farm building off Rhoon Road in Terrington St Clement. Picture: Ian BurtFire fighters attended a large agricultural fire on Saturday afternoon, at a farm building off Rhoon Road in Terrington St Clement. Picture: Ian Burt

Fire fighters attended a large agricultural fire on Saturday afternoon, at a farm building off Rhoon Road in Terrington St Clement. Picture: Ian BurtFire fighters attended a large agricultural fire on Saturday afternoon, at a farm building off Rhoon Road in Terrington St Clement. Picture: Ian Burt

Fire fighters attended a large agricultural fire on Saturday afternoon, at a farm building off Rhoon Road in Terrington St Clement. Picture: Ian BurtFire fighters attended a large agricultural fire on Saturday afternoon, at a farm building off Rhoon Road in Terrington St Clement. Picture: Ian Burt

