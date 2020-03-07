Road closed as firefighters tackle large barn blaze

Fire crews have been called to Terrington St Clement. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Motorists are being warned to avoid an area because of a large barn fire.

A number of crews from across west Norfolk were called to Rhoon Road, in Terrington St Clement, at midday to large barn fire.

Teams from King's Lynn, Sandringham, Heacham, Terrington, the water carrier from Fakenham and the aerial appliance from Earlham have been battling the blaze with it now under control.

A fire service spokesman said that the operation is now being down sized with some of the crews returning to base.

Lynn Police have urged motorists to avoid the area and closed the road while the emergency services remain on scene.