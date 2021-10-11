Fire breaks out at barn in west Norfolk

Published: 11:21 AM October 11, 2021

The road towards the farm where the fire took place this morning. - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews spent more than half an hour at the scene of a barn blaze in west Norfolk.

Two crews were called to a farm in Ploughman's Drove in Feltwell after a fire broke out in a barn.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "A call came through at 9.21am this morning. Two appliances from Methwold attended but the fire was extinguished prior to arrival."

After the fire was extinguished a thermal camera was used to scan for hotspots.

There were no reports of any injuries.

It comes after a large blaze broke out at a farm between Walpole Cross Keys and Terrington St Clement which was still burning more than 24 hours after it first started.

A tall stack of hay bales caught fire and led to the fire service advising nearby residents to close doors and windows.