News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fire breaks out at barn in west Norfolk

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:21 AM October 11, 2021   
The road towards the farm where the fire took place this morning.

The road towards the farm where the fire took place this morning. - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews spent more than half an hour at the scene of a barn blaze in west Norfolk.

Two crews were called to a farm in Ploughman's Drove in Feltwell after a fire broke out in a barn. 

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "A call came through at 9.21am this morning. Two appliances from Methwold attended but the fire was extinguished prior to arrival."

After the fire was extinguished a thermal camera was used to scan for hotspots.

There were no reports of any injuries. 

It comes after a large blaze broke out at a farm between Walpole Cross Keys and Terrington St Clement which was still burning more than 24 hours after it first started.

A tall stack of hay bales caught fire and led to the fire service advising nearby residents to close doors and windows.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager charged following Norwich triple stabbing
  2. 2 Police cordon off woodland near beach
  3. 3 Letters inform households of bin collection changes
  1. 4 'Excited' couple prepare to open new butchers shop
  2. 5 Illegal fishing clampdown nets anglers without a licence
  3. 6 'She was a fighter': Hundreds pay tribute to Emma, 20
  4. 7 Worst in England: Hospital saw just one breast cancer patient on time
  5. 8 Overturned tractor blocks north Norfolk road
  6. 9 Hay stack in west Norfolk still blazing after 10 hours
  7. 10 Special report: Can Norfolk cope with tens of thousands of extra homes?
Norfolk Live
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bar and Beyond in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich

Norwich Live

Three stabbed in Prince of Wales Road incident

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The man in an incident at Berry M&H near Beccles

Suffolk Live

Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Could Boris Johnson's 'Project Speed' accellerate the dualling of the A47? Pic: Highways England.

'Five years completely wasted' - anger over £300m A47 work

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Large brick and glass fronted semi detached property in Strumpshaw, Norfolk, which is for sale

'Immaculate' modern home with field views for sale for half a million

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon