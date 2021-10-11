Firefighters still at Norfolk farm blaze more than 24 hours after it started

Published: 7:08 AM October 11, 2021

Fire crews remain at the scene after battling large flames. - Credit: King's Lynn Police

A fire on a farm in Norfolk is still ongoing more than a day after it first started.

A fire crew remains at the scene after battling large flames at the site between Walpole Cross Keys and Terrington St Clement.

A tall stack of hay bales had caught fire and led to the fire service advising nearby residents to close doors and windows and avoid the area.

The fire is believed to have first started around 1.30am on Sunday morning in Sutton Road.

Update 11/10/21 @ 01:38:

This incident is still ongoing and a crew remains on scene. — Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service (@Norfolkfire) October 11, 2021

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said: "One pump remains on the scene as a watching brief. They are watching it burn to make sure everything else remains safe."







