When are the bank holidays in 2022?
Although there might still be a few unopened boxes of biscuits, Christmas has come and gone for another year.
With this in mind, most people are likely to be looking forward to their next holiday dates in the new year.
In 2022, there will even be an extra bank holiday in June to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
So, when are the bank holidays in 2022?
Bank holidays 2022
January 3: New Year’s Day (substitute day, as January 1 falls on a Saturday)
April 15: Good Friday
April 18: Easter Monday
May 2: Early May Bank Holiday
June 2: Spring Bank Holiday
June 3: Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday
August 29: Summer Bank Holiday
December 26: Boxing Day
December 27: Christmas Day (substitute day, as December 25 falls on a Sunday)
