When are the bank holidays in 2022?

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:30 AM December 29, 2021
Updated: 11:52 AM December 29, 2021
Families enjoy the weather in Eaton Park

When are the bank holidays in 2022?

Although there might still be a few unopened boxes of biscuits, Christmas has come and gone for another year.

With this in mind, most people are likely to be looking forward to their next holiday dates in the new year.

MORE: How to enjoy 62 days off while using only 26 days of annual leave in 2022

In 2022, there will even be an extra bank holiday in June to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

So, when are the bank holidays in 2022?

Bank holidays 2022

  • January 3: New Year’s Day (substitute day, as January 1 falls on a Saturday)

  • April 15: Good Friday

  • April 18: Easter Monday

  • May 2: Early May Bank Holiday

  • June 2: Spring Bank Holiday

  • June 3: Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday

  • August 29: Summer Bank Holiday

  • December 26: Boxing Day

  • December 27: Christmas Day (substitute day, as December 25 falls on a Sunday)

