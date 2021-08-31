Published: 11:54 AM August 31, 2021 Updated: 12:30 PM August 31, 2021

After two years of restrictions and lockdowns, many may be looking forward to 2022 as a chance to finally do some travelling and go away on holiday.

And it may be prudent to do so, as next year we will have an extra bank holiday to enjoy due to it being the Queen's platinum jubilee.

In fact, if you carefully plan how you use your annual leave next year, you could get 62 days off throughout the year while only using 26 days of annual leave.

By combining bank holidays with the days surrounding them, you can take larger blocks of time off while missing the least amount of working days.

This makes 2022 a brilliant opportunity for full-time workers who don't work bank holidays to maximise their time off while still using their allocated days of leave.

Here is a guide for making to make the most of your holiday in 2022.

Full list of 2022 bank holidays in England and Wales:

New Year's Day - Monday, January 3 (substitute)

Good Friday - Friday, April 15

Easter Monday - Monday, April 18

Early May Bank Holiday - Monday, May 2

Spring Bank Holiday - Thursday, June 2

Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday - Friday, June 3

Summer Bank Holiday - Monday, August 29

Boxing Day - Monday, December 26

Christmas Day - Tuesday, December 27 (substitute)

Days to book as holiday:

Tuesday to Friday, January 4 to 7 (Taking four days off will give you nine)

Monday to Wednesday, April 11 to 14, and Tuesday to Friday, April 19 to 22 (taking eight days off can get you 16 overall)

Tuesday to Friday, May 3 to 6 (four days off will get nine in total)

Monday to Wednesday, May 30 to June 1 (take three days off to get nine)

Tuesday to Friday, August 20 to September 2 (take four days off to get nine)

Wednesday to Friday, December 28 to 30 (take three days off to get 10 in total)

How do you plan to use this extra time off next year? Will it be a trip abroad or a staycation?

Either way, it would be smart to book your holiday early, as other people may have a similar idea.