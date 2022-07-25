News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eight people rescued after historic boat runs aground

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:28 AM July 25, 2022
xxx_badenpowell_kingslynn_jul22

Eight people were rescued after the historic boat the Baden Powell ran aground - Credit: Hunstanton RNLI

Eight people have been rescued near King's Lynn after a historic boat ran aground.

A lifeboat was launched from Hunstanton on Saturday (July 23) following reports of a stranded boat.

Four men and four women were on the historic Baden Powell boat when it ran aground.

The lifeboat crew rescued all eight people and took them to the local coastguard response team.

And on Sunday (July 24) Hunstanton lifeboat crews were called to Brancaster following reports of a group cut off by the tide.

When the crew arrived the group had made their own way back to shore from Scolt Head Island.


Norfolk Live News
Hunstanton News

