'She's not looking too bad' - King's Lynn cockler returns to home waters

She is 120 years old and has become an emblem of her town.

Now, the Baden Powell, a King's Lynn fishing smack lovingly restored after a ten-year project, is back on the water once more and ready to set sail for another season.

The vessel was built in 1900 but was relaunched after her restoration in 2017.

The Baden Powell will feature in Armando Iannuccis The Personal History of David Copperfield. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

Since then, the 32ft wooden cockler has been running trips on the Great Ouse from her home port of Lynn.

On Wednesday, members of the King's Lynn Worfolk Boat Trust refitted the Baden Powell's sails ready for the summer season.

Crew members begin putting the Baden Powell's sails back on - Credit: Chris Bishop

"She's not looking too bad," said project manager Tim Clayton, one of the driving forces behind the project. "She's had a winter refit in Travis Perkins yard, she's ready to go."

Mr Clayton, Chris Ward, the overseer of works, Kim Leonard, the treasurer, and skipper Mark Charnley took just under two hours to complete the job.

Work gets under way on the mast - Credit: Chris Bishop

At first, the foursome looked bemused as they emptied out the giant duffel bag containing the 50sqm sail and hanks of twisted ropes to attach it to the gaff and boom.

Was the bobstay meant to be port or starboard? Did it need making to, binding out or binding up?

But deft fingers got to work and the sail was soon flapping in the breeze coming up the river.

Tim Clayton (left)n and Mark Charnley at work on the Baden Powell - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mr Charnley, who captained giant gas tankers and worked as a pilot at Harwich and the Port of London before he retired, has taken to the helm of the Baden Powell like a duck to water.

"This is just fun," he said. "It's nice to take people out on the water and it's really nice to have something like this to do it. Plus this has got all the King's Lynn heritage."

Hooray and up she rises - the crew hoist Baden Powell's mainsail - Credit: Chris Bishop

Baden Powell was built a stone's throw away from her mooring at Marriott's Warehouse, on Lynn's quayside, by innovative boatbuilders the Worfolk brothers.

She is flat bottomed, so she could settle on a low tide, while her crew jumped over the side to rake up cockles.

Does that look straight to you..? The job is almost complete - Credit: Chris Bishop

She was a double-ender, with a bow at each end so she could get on and off banks easily as the tide in The Wash turned - the only one of her kind in existence.

Trips cost £20, although the price may have to rise in the light of fuel price rises. To book or for more information, go to http://floatourboat.co.uk/book-trips/.

The sail makes an impressive sight as it is hauled up the mast - Credit: Chris Bishop

Yo heave-ho, Mark Charnley hoists the Baden Powell's sail - Credit: Chris Bishop

The Baden Powell with her impressive mainsail - Credit: Chris Bishop

From left Mark Charnley, Chris Ward, Tim Clayton and Kim Leonard aboard the Baden Powell - Credit: Chris Bishop



