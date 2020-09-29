Woman dies after north Norfolk house fire

Norfolk fire service were called to the scene of a house fire on Coast Road in Bacton at 10.32am on Saturday, September 26.

One of the victims of a house fire near the north Norfolk coast has died.

Two women were taken to the Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital following the blaze at a house in Coast Road, Bacton, on Saturday, September 26.

Norfolk Police said arson was not suspected in the fire, which broke out just before 10.30am.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services including the fire service and the ambulance service also attended and two elderly women who were in the property at the time of the fire were taken to hospital.

“Sadly, one of the women, aged in her 70s has since died.

“Officers can confirm that the fire is not being treated as suspicious.”

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.”

Seven fire engines from Mundesley, North Walsham, Stalham, Wroxham, Wymondham, Aylsham and Sprowston along with an aerial ladder from Earlham all rushed to the scene to put out the flames.

At the time a witness spoke of “chaotic scenes” as emergency vehicles rushed to the area.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “When I got here there was fire coming out of the back of the building and a fire engine.

“Then ambulances and other vehicles came very quickly.

“There were crowds of people in the street. It’s awful.”