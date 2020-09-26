‘Chaotic scenes’ as fire hits house on north Norfolk coast
PUBLISHED: 11:32 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 26 September 2020
Police, fire and ambulance services are at the scene of a blaze at a house in a north Norfolk village.
Norfolk fire service were called to the scene of a house fire on Coast Road in Walcott at 10.32am on Saturday, September 26.
The blaze, which is at a home, saw a huge presence of emergency vehicles including two fire engines, a fire support vehicle, two ambulances and one police car.
A witness spoke of ‘chaotic scenes’ as emergency vehicles rushed to the area.
The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “When I got here there was fire coming out of the back of the building and a fire engine.
“Then ambulances and other vehicles came very quickly.
“There were crowds of people in the street. It’s awful.”
It is not known if anybody is injured.
