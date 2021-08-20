Knitters ready to share blankets made for lockdown babies
Babies born during the pandemic can receive a knitted blanket made by a care home knitting group as part of a lockdown project.
The Knit and Natter group at The Beeches care home in East Harling have produced 22 blankets over the last 18 months.
The group of grandmothers and great-grandmothers have decades of experience each and were keen to take on the project led by activities co-ordinator Marie Browne.
Group member Valerie has in addition made cardigans, scarves and hats for children during the pandemic.
She said: "I had given up knitting years ago. Marie started the club up and said 'are you coming down?' and I said no I had given it up because my hands had got bad. She said 'come down for a chat' and she handed me a ball of wool.
"It was a lovely idea and all the ladies have done very well."
Between them, the women have more than 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and have helped each other to complete their creations for babies born in lockdown.
Co-ordinator Marie Browne said: "The residents have taught me to knit so I can make my own blanket which I'm making for my own baby. We talk about their experiences having children and how different it was.
"It is something hand made with love and they will know someone was thinking about them.
"22 blankets doesn't sound a lot but some of these ladies hadn't knitted in years."
Mrs Browne said she would love mums to get in contact to take one of the blankets and then send photos of their child with the creations to be shared with the group.
She said: "It gives them a little bit of a connection with people in the community.
"We started knitting the same thing for the same goal which was blankets for babies born in lockdown. Mums have been feeling a little bit lonely going through a very special time.
"Our older generation in the community is knitting for our younger generation."
"They've knitted through the war and now knitted through the pandemic."
Mums who would be interested in one of the blankets can contact the home by calling 01953 717584, by email or through its Facebook page.