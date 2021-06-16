Care home creates mini golf course in its garden

Published: 2:53 PM June 16, 2021

The Beeches Care Home in East Harling hold a mini golf day for residents and their families.

Care home staff have scored a hole in one with their latest idea to give residents and their loved ones quality time together.

The Beeches care home, in East Harling, rented a nine hole mini golf course and put on a tournament for residents and staff on Wednesday to see who was the village's number one golfer.

Marie Browne, activities co-ordinator for The Beeches, said it was quite a "spontaneous idea" to turn their large garden space into a course, with relatives able to join their loved one.

Activities coordinator Marie Browne.

She said: "The idea came to me and what with our lovely British weather we wanted to do something as soon as possible.

"It's a bit of an experiment, we haven't gone overboard.

"It's the most people we have had in since before lockdown a year and a half ago.

"It all comes down to having a bit of fun. The staff also like a bit of competition and are just as competitive."

Many of the residents have never picked up a golf club before as they went around the course, supplied by Putterfingers in Thetford, with family members or a Black Swan team member.

The Beeches Care Home in East Harling hold a mini golf day for residents and their families. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

91-year-old Pam Dormer, who marks her 92nd birthday on the 30th, was taken around the course by her daughter Hazel Richardson.

She said: "I think it's absolutely great. All the staff are really like their family.

"The Beeches has been really quite unique and very sympathetic to residents seeing their relatives. My sister was allowed in the designated area inside and I was allowed to see my mum outside the window and plant up flowers outside her bedroom window."

Keith and activities coordinator Marie Browne.

Resident Keith Leevack was the first resident to score a hole in one with his final putt of the course.

He said: "It was nice and it's a lovely day. It is something different."

Following behind him on the course was Jean Wade.

Senior career Ria Moore and Jean.

She said: "This is lovely, it's the first time I have done anything like this."

Chloe Boon, deputy manager, added: "It's quality time, we have been their family for the last year with lockdown, having that quality time with family more like they would have had if we weren't in lockdown. It is also so nice for bonding with the staff.

"We can show families the memories we have created in the lockdown."

The Beeches Care Home in East Harling hold a mini golf day for residents and their families. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan



