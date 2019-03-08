'Aliens are coming' - B-2 stealth bomber seen over Norwich

William Clarke took this picture of a B-2 stealth bomber over Norwich Piture: William Clarke Archant

An American stealth bomber has been seen flying over Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

William Clarke took this picture of a B-2 stealth bomber over Norwich Piture: William Clarke William Clarke took this picture of a B-2 stealth bomber over Norwich Piture: William Clarke

Agricultural worker William Clarke, 27, said he took these pictures of one of the aircraft on the eastern outskirts of the city last night, as it approached from the direction of Cromer.

"It literally flew down my street in Little Plumstead," he said. "It peeled over the trees just off Broad Lane, you can just see the street light showing how low it was. Certainly was a shock to see, some people on our road were commenting: 'Aliens are coming whatever is it?

MORE: Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

"Luckily I'm an aviation buff and knew it was a rare B-2."

A United States Air Force B2 flies above the English countryside Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright A United States Air Force B2 flies above the English countryside Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

The pictures are the latest in a string of sightings across our region in recent weeks.

The US aircraft have deployed to RAF Fairford, Glos, to carry out a number of training exercises.

They have flown sorties with F-35 Lightning jets from RAF Marham and also trained with flying tankers from RAF Mildenhall.