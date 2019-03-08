'Aliens are coming' - B-2 stealth bomber seen over Norwich
An American stealth bomber has been seen flying over Norwich.
Agricultural worker William Clarke, 27, said he took these pictures of one of the aircraft on the eastern outskirts of the city last night, as it approached from the direction of Cromer.
"It literally flew down my street in Little Plumstead," he said. "It peeled over the trees just off Broad Lane, you can just see the street light showing how low it was. Certainly was a shock to see, some people on our road were commenting: 'Aliens are coming whatever is it?
"Luckily I'm an aviation buff and knew it was a rare B-2."
The pictures are the latest in a string of sightings across our region in recent weeks.
The US aircraft have deployed to RAF Fairford, Glos, to carry out a number of training exercises.
They have flown sorties with F-35 Lightning jets from RAF Marham and also trained with flying tankers from RAF Mildenhall.