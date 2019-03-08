Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall Archant

People around the region have reported sightings of American bomber aircraft in Norfolk and Suffolk skies.

Several have taken to social media to post photos of the B-2 Spirit stealth bombers in the region, with one person having seen them fly over Attleborough towards Norwich.

The aircraft, from the United States Air Force (USAF), are understood to have flown into RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire in the early hours of Tuesday.

B-52s have also been seen flying over various parts of the county.

Referring to the B-52s, a spokesperson for the airfield told the Gloucestershire Live: "The USAF are deploying a variety of aircraft and support personnel to RAF Fairford during August and September 2019.

"While deployed to the UK the aircraft will conduct a series of training activities in Europe, these activities are long planned."

The newspaper reported that more details are set to be announced at a press conference on Friday.

The Gloucestershire airbase is one of a handful where the places can land, due to its long runway and specially built hangars.