One week on: fire-hit village reflects on 'mammoth task' ahead

The people of Ashill say their village is in a state of reflection a week on from a huge field fire which tore through more than a dozen homes and left families devastated.

Ashill, near Watton, was covered in thick, black smoke on July 19 as a blaze in a field behind The Oaks spread to homes on Edward Close and The Green, and gardens along Acacia Avenue and Fir Park.

Fourteen fire crews were called out to tackle the incident including crews from as far as Merseyside and Tyne and Wear.

A shocking video has revealed the moment when gardens and homes in Ashill became engulfed by flames

Villagers have told of their dramatic escapes from their homes as flames "galloped up the village".

The blaze has resulted in at least 11 homes being lost, including the old post office building.

Some of the homes destroyed in the fire at Ashill

A week on, the community - which swiftly rallied together to offer support to families in need - is looking at how to pick up the pieces.

On Tuesday this week, building surveyors were on site accessing some of the homes and helping one woman retrieve remaining items from her gutted cottage.

The woman, who was looking into the rubble of her home on The Green from her front window and door, was handed some items including picture albums.

Building surveyors on site on Tuesday, July 26 - a week on from the devastating fire in Ashill

Down the road, Ray and Denise Hucklesbury, who have lived in the village for six years, were sat at the Call In centre waiting on a donation from the local Rotary group to support families who have "nothing left" following the blaze.

The couple were among the volunteers who provided emergency services personnel and families with support as the incident unfolded and in the days following.

Ray and Denise Hucklesbury at the Call In in Ashill

The centre, which is home to archive material and documents on the history of the village, had been open as a drop-off point for donations.

Mr Hucklesbury, vice-chair of the Call In, said the first few days were "very sad" for the village, adding that he understands 23 families have been affected.

"For the first couple of days we were feeding the firemen and policemen," he said.

Scenes at the Call In centre the day after the fire

Dits Fish and Chips Van also responded on the day and stayed "well into the night" to provide people with food.

Mr Hucklesbury said: "People, now a week on, are reflecting. Some have lost their homes, which must be awful.

"A lot of people have had a lot of damage, even if they did not lose their properties. Lots had outbuildings destroyed, gardens, fences.

"Some of the houses are so bad they are just a shell. They can't repair that."

The garden at one of the properties on The Green following a huge field fire in Ashill, flames reached the boundary of the house. A window has been destroyed from the heat and part of a wall charred but the rest of the home was not damaged

The vice-chair said volunteers had helped in any way they could and also commended villagers for their "marvellous" response by offering their time and donating.

More than £25,000 has so far been raised for the fire victims through online fundraising pages and donations to the Ashill Welfare Charity.

Alan Ketteringham, trustee of the charity and chair of Ashill Parish Council, said he hoped rebuilding work would commence soon to get the properties "back to what they were".

"We recognise that's going to take months and months, most likely years", he added.

"It's a mammoth task."

He said that some residents were currently being accommodated in hotels in places such as Norwich and thanked Breckland Council and its community enablers for registering people for housing.

He added: "The people who have been affected are in limbo, but from my point of view it's a quiet time of reflection.

"People are still concerned about how dry it is and the fires.

"Things have calmed a bit now. A lot of people have not been able to do anything with their gardens but are waiting for insurance assessments.

"Anything we can do in the meantime we will."

The aftermath of a field fire in Ashill which has also destroyed a number of homes.A small community centre become a hub for donations.

The parish council will hold a wellbeing evening on August 9 to offer support to anyone affected by the fire and to thank volunteers for their efforts.

A team of parish councillors have also coordinated a clean-up team for those who want help in the village.

For more on this contact the parish clerk on ashillparishclerk@btinternet.com

To donate to the Justgiving page visit here.