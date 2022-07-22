How you can help victims of devastating village fire

The aftermath of a field fire in Ashill which has also destroyed a number of homes.A small community centre become a hub for donations. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Ashill community has come together in support of the families 'left with nothing' after a huge field fire tore through a dozen homes.

Villagers shared the "traumatic" scenes of people being evacuated from their homes on Tuesday as a fire in a field behind The Oaks spread to a row of properties near The Green.

At least 11 homes have been destroyed with a row of homes left gutted, and a number of other properties have also been affected.

Villagers fled their homes with just the clothes on their backs after seeing smoke and flames making their way towards the village, some managing to save pets. No-one was injured.

One woman, who asked not to be named, lost everything including antiques and keepsakes from her grandparents and parents.

She said: "You are never going to get those back, It's irreplaceable."

In response, the Ashill community and people from surrounding areas have come together to help those in need.

Collection points at the Call In Centre and Ashill Community Centre opened up for donations and are still open for food and essential items such as toiletries. Both venues are no longer taking clothes after being "overwhelmed" with donations.

Keith Collins, parish councillor and chairman of the community centre, said they are also taking cheques on behalf of the Ashill Welfare Charity, which will be placed into one pot and distributed to the victims.

And a JustGiving page has been set up by Becki Tortice, from Watton, which has raised more than £11,600 for those who have "lost homes, belonging and memories".

She said: "I set up the page as I was sat at home after reading about the fires and hearing my friends accounts of what it was like.

"The money will be split between the families to help start rebuilding their lives again."

She added that she was "speechless" over the generosity shown so far, adding: "I'm proud to be part of such a kind and caring community".

To donate to the JustGiving page visit here or search 'Weʼre raising £1,000 to help the people from Ashill who have lost everything in the fires'.