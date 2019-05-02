Video

This Norwich band made its TV debut on ITV's This Morning

Alison Hammond in King's Lynn on This Morning. The UEA Jazz Collective were performing on the show. Credit: ITV Archant

A Norwich music group has had its daytime TV debut on popular ITV show This Morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

ITV's This Morning presenter Alison Hammond with the UEA Jazz Collective, which appeared on the show in April while filming on location in King's Lynn. Picture: Submitted ITV's This Morning presenter Alison Hammond with the UEA Jazz Collective, which appeared on the show in April while filming on location in King's Lynn. Picture: Submitted

The University of East Anglia (UEA) Jazz Collective was invited to appear on the morning show on April 29 as musical entertainment during filming in King's Lynn.

You may also want to watch:

They joined This Morning's Alison Hammond, who was filming at the Norfolk Woods Resort and Spa to launch a competition to win a luxury lodge.

Jessica Honey, co-leader of UEA Jazz Collective, said the group had less than 24 hours to prepare as most members had only arrived back from their Easter break the day before.

The 22-year-old saxophonist said: “It was intimidating, but we do quite a few events for the university so we have a rehearsed set.

“It was a big opportunity for us. None of us had been on live TV before so it was nerve-wracking, but everything went really well so we felt happy afterwards.”