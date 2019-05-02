This Norwich band made its TV debut on ITV's This Morning
Archant
A Norwich music group has had its daytime TV debut on popular ITV show This Morning.
The University of East Anglia (UEA) Jazz Collective was invited to appear on the morning show on April 29 as musical entertainment during filming in King's Lynn.
You may also want to watch:
They joined This Morning's Alison Hammond, who was filming at the Norfolk Woods Resort and Spa to launch a competition to win a luxury lodge.
Jessica Honey, co-leader of UEA Jazz Collective, said the group had less than 24 hours to prepare as most members had only arrived back from their Easter break the day before.
The 22-year-old saxophonist said: “It was intimidating, but we do quite a few events for the university so we have a rehearsed set.
“It was a big opportunity for us. None of us had been on live TV before so it was nerve-wracking, but everything went really well so we felt happy afterwards.”