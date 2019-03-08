Search

Why This Morning presenter Alison Hammond was filming in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:16 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 01 May 2019

Phil and Holly broadcast to Alison Hammond on This Morning Credit: ITV

Phil and Holly broadcast to Alison Hammond on This Morning Credit: ITV

Visitors to a Norfolk holiday resort got an unexpected wake-up call when Alison Hammond arrived with a film crew on Monday.

Alison Hammond in King's Lynn on This Morning Credit: ITVAlison Hammond in King's Lynn on This Morning Credit: ITV

The presenter was at the Norfolk Woods Resort & Spa in King's Lynn to launch a new This Morning competition to win a luxury lodge.

Alison appeared in segments throughout the episode and had people partying and enjoying a barbecue in the background and music from the UEA orchestra.

The lodge, which had been provided by Darwin Escapes, is worth £250,000 and the winner also gets £40,000 cash and has a master bedroom, children's room, fitted kitchen, living room and balcony.

Chelsea Whittaker posted on the Norfolk Woods Facebook page: “Nipped in for lunch and was quite shocked to see it all!”

During one of the clips, the signal failed and Alison got cut off and it went back to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby where Phil was caught off guard using his phone.

Alison Hammond in King's Lynn on This Morning with the UEA Orchestra Credit: ITVAlison Hammond in King's Lynn on This Morning with the UEA Orchestra Credit: ITV

Holly asked him: “Were you entering the competition? You are not allowed to do that!”

Phil replied: “No, I was about to Instagram about how you get tickets to the new series of Five Gold Rings. So I was working!”

