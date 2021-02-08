Out of play! Dutch football crosses North Sea to Norfolk beach
- Credit: Terry Miller
They are a Dutch football team best known for their dazzling 'Total Football' and most famous son, Johan Cruyff.
But a ball branded with the famous colours of Dutch football giants Ajax Amsterdam has managed to pass and move its way far beyond the bounds of the Ajax Arena - finding its way to a North Norfolk beach via the North Sea.
Terry and Di Miller from West Runton found the ball when out walking on their local beach on the morning of Monday, February 8.
Mr Miller said they thought the ball could have been lost by someone in the Netherlands, and come all the way to Norfolk in the recent easterly winds that have been blowing across northern Europe.
He said that it had "Probably blown across the sea from Holland on storm Darcy winds".
The ball, which looks to be in good condition, and is adorned with Ajax's founding year - 1900 - and three gold stars, which signifies the club having won the top-flight Dutch Eredivisie league more than 30 times (currently 33).
The ball also has the motto 'The pride of Mokum' and Mr Miller said he had discovered Mokum was an old term for Amsterdam, which comes from Yiddish. Ajax has a strong Jewish following.
Mr Miller said the discovery had a special significance for him - mirroring a similar family tale.
He said in the late 1950s or early 1960s members of his own family lost a beachball on Gorleston beach that blew across the North Sea to Scheveningen, a Dutch seaside resort next to The Hague.
"It was picked up by a Dutch family on holiday in Scheveningen, which lead to us meeting up and becoming friends," he said.
Was this your ball? Let us know by emailing stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk