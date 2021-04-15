News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Air ambulance called to 'medical emergency'

Daniel Moxon

Published: 1:05 PM April 15, 2021    Updated: 1:10 PM April 15, 2021
East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Wymondham on Thursday morning responding to a medical emergency.

An air ambulance landed in Wymondham on Thursday morning responding to a medical emergency.

A crew from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called to a medical emergency in Wymondham on Thursday morning.

The helicopter landed on a small patch of grass between Fairland Street and Avenue Road after being called out at 9.13am.

An eyewitness said it was still there more than an hour later.

The helicopter landed on a small patch of grass between Fairland Street and Avenue Road in Wymondham.

The helicopter landed on a small patch of grass between Fairland Street and Avenue Road in Wymondham.

An EAAA spokesperson said there were no specific details available as of 12.30pm, but did confirm that it was a medical emergency.

More to follow.

Wymondham

