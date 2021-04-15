Air ambulance called to 'medical emergency'

Published: 1:05 PM April 15, 2021 Updated: 1:10 PM April 15, 2021

An air ambulance landed in Wymondham on Thursday morning responding to a medical emergency. - Credit: Rosemary Charles

A crew from the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called to a medical emergency in Wymondham on Thursday morning.

The helicopter landed on a small patch of grass between Fairland Street and Avenue Road after being called out at 9.13am.

An eyewitness said it was still there more than an hour later.

An EAAA spokesperson said there were no specific details available as of 12.30pm, but did confirm that it was a medical emergency.

More to follow.