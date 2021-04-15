News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Emergency services rush to 'industrial incident' at farm

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 1:31 PM April 15, 2021    Updated: 1:46 PM April 15, 2021
The Air Ambulance was called to a Suffolk town this afternoon after a man suffered from a fall. PHOT

The air ambulance was called to an 'industrial incident' on Newton Road in Hainford - Credit: Archant

Emergency services were called to a Norfolk village to respond to an "industrial incident".

Shortly after 10am, police and paramedics, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, were called to Newton Road in Hainford, near Norwich, following an incident on a farm in the village.

The air ambulance was seen circling the village around the time, while rapid response vehicles, several police cars and three fire engines were also witnessed.

A villager, who did not wish to be named, said: "It was very hectic. I saw the air ambulance circling and then all the emergency vehicles came flying past.

"They were all heading to our local farm."

Following the incident, a police forensics van was also seen in the area.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Officers were called to Newton Road, Hainford in Norwich shortly after 10am this morning (Thursday April15 ) following reports of an industrial incident. Enquiries are ongoing."

Most Read

  1. 1 Man killed and three wounded in multiple stabbing
  2. 2 Woman left with 'serious back injuries' after pub fight
  3. 3 Police and air ambulance called to major incident near Norwich
  1. 4 Driver flees after crashing into level crossing
  2. 5 Delivery driver fined for 'flagrant' seafront stunt caught on CCTV
  3. 6 Publican employs security after football team's bid to break rules
  4. 7 Forensics on scene as murder investigation continues
  5. 8 Man staged his own kidnap to get ransom from his family
  6. 9 Four fish and chip shops listed among the best in the country
  7. 10 Developer WITHDRAWS controversial proposals to redevelop Anglia Square

A spokesman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance confirmed a crew had attended at 10.04am to an "accidental injury".

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Sprowston and Carrow attended the scene, arriving at 10.18am and leaving at 1.33pm.

More follows. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exterior photograph of a former historic water mill with green swimming pool outside and brick-built extensions

Couple sell 'amazing' converted water mill after two-year renovation

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Video

'We haven't slept': Primark shoppers queue outside city store from 3am

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Aey Allen with staff at The VIne Thai in Dove Street, Norwich, which was forced to put its reopening plans on hold.

Lockdown Easing

Norwich pub's shock after city council refuse outdoor seating bid

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Updated

People queue at Norwich Primark an hour before 7am reopening

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus