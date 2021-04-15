Emergency services rush to 'industrial incident' at farm
- Credit: Archant
Emergency services were called to a Norfolk village to respond to an "industrial incident".
Shortly after 10am, police and paramedics, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, were called to Newton Road in Hainford, near Norwich, following an incident on a farm in the village.
The air ambulance was seen circling the village around the time, while rapid response vehicles, several police cars and three fire engines were also witnessed.
A villager, who did not wish to be named, said: "It was very hectic. I saw the air ambulance circling and then all the emergency vehicles came flying past.
"They were all heading to our local farm."
Following the incident, a police forensics van was also seen in the area.
A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Officers were called to Newton Road, Hainford in Norwich shortly after 10am this morning (Thursday April15 ) following reports of an industrial incident. Enquiries are ongoing."
A spokesman for the East Anglian Air Ambulance confirmed a crew had attended at 10.04am to an "accidental injury".
A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Sprowston and Carrow attended the scene, arriving at 10.18am and leaving at 1.33pm.
More follows.