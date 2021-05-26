News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town's agenda-setting group opens to new members

Noah Vickers

Published: 10:21 AM May 26, 2021   
Dereham Market Place

The aboutDereham community partnership was established to promote and contribute to Dereham as an economically successful and culturally vibrant centre. - Credit: Noah Vickers

An agenda-setting group in a Norfolk town, run by volunteers, is inviting new members so they can help make their town a better place to live and visit.

The aboutDereham Partnership brings together voluntary and community groups from the Dereham area and leads on projects that promote the town and its attractions, leisure activities and events. 

Until now, the partnership has only been open for groups to join, but at its annual general meeting last week, the group decided to permit individual residents to become members. 

Chair of aboutDereham, Mike Webb

Chair of aboutDereham, Mike Webb - Credit: Submitted

“Our constitution is still evolving and I’m pleased to say the proposal to extend membership to individuals was unanimously agreed,” said chair Mike Webb. 

The partnership is leading on the creation of the Ellenor Fenn Garden, and have devised a series of new wayfinding panels to showcase Dereham and its attractions.

The garden is expected to open at some point in the summer, while the panels should be in place in key locations from July.

To join, visit: https://aboutdereham.org/join-us/

