A47 closed in two places following serious crashes involving five vehicles

Emergency services are dealing with two serious crashes on the A47, involving five vehicles in total.

The crashes, one near Swaffham and one near Wisbech, have seen stretches of the road closed until further notice, while police carry out investigations.

Near Swaffham, there has been a crash between three cars, close to the junction with Norwich Road.

Police have said one of the people involved in the crash was trapped unconscious in their vehicle as a result of the impact. The road is closed in both directions at this point, with all emergency services on scene.

Two crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance, one from Dereham and one from Swaffham.

At the same time, emergency services are dealing with a second serious crash, between a lorry and a car, on a separate stretch of the A47.

This incident happened near Wisbech, around 500 yards south of the B198 Walton Highway roundabout.

The road is closed between the B198 and the A1101 in both directions, with police saying it will remain so "for some time".

A Highways England statement says: "Information from the scene indicates that this closure will be in place for a number of hours.

"Trafffic is being diverted via local roads - via the A1101 from Wisbech roundabout to the A17 through Sutton Bridge, to join the A47 at the Pullover roundabout, near West Lynn."

Motorists have been advised to avoid the areas and seek alternative routes in both cases.

More to follow.