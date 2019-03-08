Motorist dies and man suffers 'life-threatening injuries' in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A motorist has died and a man has suffered "life-changing" injuries in two separate crashes on the same road this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At 7.30pm, emergency services were alerted to a serious crash between a lorry and a car on the A47 at Wisbech.

The incident happened around 500 yards south of the B198 Walton Highway roundabout, with the road closed for several hours following the crash.

Late on Sunday evening, police confirmed that the driver of the car died at the scene, but were unable to provide the victim's gender or age range.

As of 10.20pm on Sunday, November 3, the road remained closed, with police indicating it would likely remain closed "for some time".

The driver of the lorry involved in the crash was uninjured.

You may also want to watch:

Traffic is being diverted via the A1101 from the Wisbech roundabout to the A17 through Sutton Bridge, re-joining the A47 at the Pullover roundabout, near West Lynn.

Then, at around 8pm, emergency services were called to a second collision on the same main road, close to the A47's junction with Norwich Road near Swaffham.

The crash involved four vehicles, two cars - a Kia and a Volkswagen - and two vans, a Mercedes and a Fiat.

Members of the public scrambled to free the driver of one of the cars, who had lost consciousness in the impact and was trapped inside his vehicle.

Emergency services arrived soon later, helping to free the man, however, police confirmed he had suffered "life-changing and life-threatening injuries" as a result of the crash.

Three ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene, with paramedics treating one person at the scene before taking a second person to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and a third to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "We dealt with two serious road traffic collisions on Sunday evening, which left our resources stretched. However, we were able to deal with them without calling on out-of-county support."