Search

Advanced search

Motorist dies and man suffers 'life-threatening injuries' in separate crashes on A47

PUBLISHED: 22:35 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 22:35 03 November 2019

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A motorist has died and a man has suffered "life-changing" injuries in two separate crashes on the same road this evening.

At 7.30pm, emergency services were alerted to a serious crash between a lorry and a car on the A47 at Wisbech.

The incident happened around 500 yards south of the B198 Walton Highway roundabout, with the road closed for several hours following the crash.

Late on Sunday evening, police confirmed that the driver of the car died at the scene, but were unable to provide the victim's gender or age range.

As of 10.20pm on Sunday, November 3, the road remained closed, with police indicating it would likely remain closed "for some time".

The driver of the lorry involved in the crash was uninjured.

You may also want to watch:

Traffic is being diverted via the A1101 from the Wisbech roundabout to the A17 through Sutton Bridge, re-joining the A47 at the Pullover roundabout, near West Lynn.

Then, at around 8pm, emergency services were called to a second collision on the same main road, close to the A47's junction with Norwich Road near Swaffham.

The crash involved four vehicles, two cars - a Kia and a Volkswagen - and two vans, a Mercedes and a Fiat.

Members of the public scrambled to free the driver of one of the cars, who had lost consciousness in the impact and was trapped inside his vehicle.

Emergency services arrived soon later, helping to free the man, however, police confirmed he had suffered "life-changing and life-threatening injuries" as a result of the crash.

Three ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene, with paramedics treating one person at the scene before taking a second person to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and a third to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "We dealt with two serious road traffic collisions on Sunday evening, which left our resources stretched. However, we were able to deal with them without calling on out-of-county support."

Related articles

Most Read

Growing concern over state of historic pub as search for landlord continues

The Ei owned Kings Head in Hethersett has been closed for four months. Photo: Archant

Village postpones fireworks display due to high winds

A fireworks display in north Norfolk has been postponed due to a forecast of high winds. Picture: Getty Images

Drive-thru restaurants, petrol station and park and ride included in vision for land near NDR

Land between the A140 and the NDR near Horsham St Faith could be redeveloped Photo: Mike Page.

Two police officers assaulted and hospitalised

Two police officers were assaulted when responding to a call on High Street in Lowestoft on November 3. Picture: Google Maps.

A47 closed in two places following serious crashes involving five vehicles

Two sections of the A47 are closed this evening following serious crashes Photo: Simon Parkin

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

‘We’ll be the cheapest pub in town,’ pledges new landlord

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorist dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

A47 closed in two places following serious crashes involving five vehicles

Two sections of the A47 are closed this evening following serious crashes Photo: Simon Parkin

Two police officers assaulted and hospitalised

Two police officers were assaulted when responding to a call on High Street in Lowestoft on November 3. Picture: Google Maps.

Police on scene of two vehicle crash on NDR

The final stretch of the NDR between Wroxham Road and Postwick Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Growing concern over state of historic pub as search for landlord continues

The Ei owned Kings Head in Hethersett has been closed for four months. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists