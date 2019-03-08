Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47 near Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 14:56 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 29 May 2019

Paramedics are at the scene of the collision on the A47 Picture: Chris Bishop

Paramedics are at the scene of the collision on the A47 Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

The A47 has been closed in both directions after a crash near Wisbech.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to free people from their vehicles after a crash at Emneth Picture: Chris BishopFirefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to free people from their vehicles after a crash at Emneth Picture: Chris Bishop

Police say the driver of one of the three vehicles involved has left the scene.

A spokesman said: "Efforts are ongoing to trace him."

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk fire service said appliances from Wisbech and Downham Market attended the collision.

It said crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to free casualties.

The East of England Ambulance Service said: "We do have two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle on the scene of a road traffic accident involving several vehicles near the Elm roundabout. It does appear that at least two people have been injured. We cannot comment further at this stage."

The road is closed between the A1101 Elm roundabout and the junction with the B198 Lynn Road at Walsoken.

There are long tailbacks and drivers face 30-minute delays.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Van catches fire on A47

Emergency services on the A47 in Great Yarmouth where a van caught fire. Picture: Laura Marie Ingram.

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Why this man bought a derelict Norfolk mill at auction for £380,000

Brother and sister; Iain and Lauren Gwynn. Pic: Iain Gwynn.

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 17 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 17 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Van catches fire on A47

Emergency services on the A47 in Great Yarmouth where a van caught fire. Picture: Laura Marie Ingram.

Norfolk farmers’ market shuts due to lack of customers

Diss Farmers Market will no longer be held due to falling numbers of stalls and customers. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk rugby coach jailed for sex offences offered to buy vape in exchange for sex with 13-year-old boy

Robert Eustace, 54, has been jailed for more than five years after pleading guilty to six sexual offences against three teenage boys. Pictured, Eustace at the Three Horseshoes in Briston, which he formerly owned. Photo: ARCHANT

Father knifed 13 times in Norwich by ‘complete stranger’, court hears

David Hastings Picture: Norfolk Police

Rape accused claims he had consensual sex with alleged victim

Ajay Rana claims he had consensual sex with an alleged rape victim in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists