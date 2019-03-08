Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47 near Wisbech

The A47 has been closed in both directions after a crash near Wisbech.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to free people from their vehicles after a crash at Emneth Picture: Chris Bishop

Police say the driver of one of the three vehicles involved has left the scene.

A spokesman said: "Efforts are ongoing to trace him."

Norfolk fire service said appliances from Wisbech and Downham Market attended the collision.

It said crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to free casualties.

The East of England Ambulance Service said: "We do have two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle on the scene of a road traffic accident involving several vehicles near the Elm roundabout. It does appear that at least two people have been injured. We cannot comment further at this stage."

The road is closed between the A1101 Elm roundabout and the junction with the B198 Lynn Road at Walsoken.

There are long tailbacks and drivers face 30-minute delays.