Police hunt man in tracksuit after crash which closed A47

PUBLISHED: 15:01 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 30 May 2019

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Police are trying to trace the driver of a car involved in a serious collision which closed the A47 for more than two hours.

It happened on the Wisbech bypass near the Elme Hall A1101 roundabout yesterday afternoon.

police said the collision, which happened at about 1pm, involved a silver Nissan Primera and a gold Volvo towing a caravan.

A woman and a child suffered what are described as serious injuries and wehere taken to hospital.

The driver of one of the silver Primera left his vehicle at the scene and made off across fields in the direction of Wisbech.

He is described as tall, of slim build, in his late 30s to early 40s. He had dark hair, was wearing a tracksuit. He may have been injured.

Anyone who recognises the description, has information relating to the incident or any dashcam footage should contact PC Ben Hawkins on 101 or via email at Ben.Hawkins@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

