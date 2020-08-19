Coast road reopens after straw lorry overturns
Part of Norfolk’s main coast road has reopened after being partially blocked by an overturned lorry.
The HGV, which was carrying large bales of straw, rolled onto its side on Knights Hill roundabout, on the outskirts of King’s Lynn, at around 8am.
Police closed the A149 between the roundabout and the Castle Rising turning in both directions and warned drivers to avoid the area if they could.
Queues built up down Grimston Road and the Lynn bypass, with one lane of the roundabout blocked.
A relief lorry was brought in to pick up the straw from the crashed HGV before it could be recovered from the scene.
