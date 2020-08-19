Search

Coast road reopens after straw lorry overturns

19 August, 2020 - 13:27
The A149 near King's Lynn was left partially blocked after a straw lorry overturned on the roundabout at Knights Hill Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Part of Norfolk’s main coast road has reopened after being partially blocked by an overturned lorry.

The HGV, which was carrying large bales of straw, rolled onto its side on Knights Hill roundabout, on the outskirts of King’s Lynn, at around 8am.

MORE - Lorry overturns on A149 coast road

Police closed the A149 between the roundabout and the Castle Rising turning in both directions and warned drivers to avoid the area if they could.

Queues built up down Grimston Road and the Lynn bypass, with one lane of the roundabout blocked.

A relief lorry was brought in to pick up the straw from the crashed HGV before it could be recovered from the scene.

• You can keep up to date with all of the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press.

