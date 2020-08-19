Lorry overturns on A149 coast road

Police say traffic is slow in both directions on the A149 after a crash on the Knights HIll roundabout at King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Part of the main Norfolk coast road has been cloed after a lorry overturned.

AA Roadwatch said the road was left partially blocked after the truck rolled over on the Knights Hill roundabout, on the outskirts of King’s Lynn, at around 8am.

King’s Lynn police tweeted: “The A149 is currently partially closed from Castle Rising to the Knights Hill Round about due to a RTC, please avoid the area where possible.”

Norfolk fire service said an appliance from North Lynn was sent out to make vehicles safe at 8.15am and the incident was dealt with by 8.23am.

The road between Lynn and Hunstanton is at its busiest with summer holiday traffic.