£1m investment to buy 500 new beds for Norfolk hospital

Published: 2:54 PM March 3, 2021

Nancy Fontaine, chief nurse at the NNUH, said the new equipment will make patients more comfortable and reduce the risk of falls. - Credit: NNUH

Many patients are set for a more comfortable stay after a £1m investment in 500 new beds at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

It is the first bed replacement project at the NNUH in two decades and is part of ongoing works to replace equipment across the hospital.

An impression of the new beds that the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital have purchased in a £1m project. - Credit: NNUH

The project will see all beds, mattresses, trolleys, cots, chairs and wheelchairs replaced over the next few years.

Professor Nancy Fontaine, chief nurse at NNUH, said: “This is a massive quality improvement initiative for both patients and staff. From a health and safety perspective, our new beds will provide even better ergonomics to protect and support staff in moving and transferring patients.



“It’s the first bed replacement programme in 20 years and will not only make our patients more comfortable, but safer too, as we’ll have 150 low-rise beds to help protect medium and high risk patients from falls.



“The beds are fully adjustable, smooth to manoeuvre and easy to clean – they will make a huge difference and I’m very excited that we’re able to enhance our quality of care in this way.”

The bed replacement scheme is in addition to 159 new beds introduced over the last nine months that have been put to use in the new ward block and other areas of the hospital.

Rachel Appsey, commercial director of Medstrom which will maintain the equipment, said: “Patient and staff safety are priorities and our beds are fully adjustable, with smooth manoeuvring and easily cleaned to support the hospital’s infection control measures.



“We have UK manufacturing which enables us to provide a great service in terms of repairs and spare parts and we have set up a dedicated Norwich-based support centre.”

Last month the trust saw the first use of its new MRI machines, which had been installed at Cromer and District Hospital.

The £8m project will see four of the trust's machines replaced and at the main site the addition of a CT scanner.

The hospital has also begun work to build a new £6.5m children operating theatre complex to meet the demand of treating the county's youngest patients.