'A huge improvement' - hospital hails unveiling of £8m MRI machines

Published: 6:28 PM February 23, 2021

A hospital has hailed the unveiling of a series of new MRI machines worth £8m as a "huge improvement" in medical technology.

The new machine, which was used for the first time at Cromer and District Hospital on Monday February 22, after its old machine was lifted from the building by crane.

The project will see four of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust's machines replaced with new Sigma Artist models, with an additional CT scanner to be introduced at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

MRI machines allow doctors to look at organs and structures in the body to diagnose a number of conditions from torn ligaments to tumors.

Shelley Johnston, deputy lead MRI radiographer, said Cromer’s old MRI was more than ten years old, with around 20 patients a day set to be scanned using the new machine.

She said: “It is a huge improvement in technology with more advanced imaging and offers a wider variety of examinations and diagnostic quality.

“It provides more space with a wide bore and an enhanced patient experience."