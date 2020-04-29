Teenager dies a week after car flips into field

Police said a 17-year-old has died following a collision that happened on Station Road, close to the junction with Hill Road Picture: Google Archant

A 17-year-old has died a week after suffering life-threatening injuries when a car overturned into a field.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to Station Road, near the Middleton junction, near King’s Lynn, shortly before 8pm last Wednesday.

Police attended following reports of a single vehicle collision involving a dark Ford Fiesta.

The car left the road near to the junction with Hill Road before overturning and landing in a nearby field.

The teenager, a passenger in the car, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died a week later.

The driver of the car and another passenger, both aged 17, suffered minor injuries.

The driver was arrested and taken to King’s Lynn police investigation centre.

Officers ask anyone who saw the crash or who has information about it to contact the Swaffham roads and armed policing team on 101, quoting incident number 432 of April 22.