“It’s unthinkable to us” - Service supporting bereaved families plea for support

PUBLISHED: 06:00 24 April 2020

TimeNorfolk director Lesley Bradfield has spoken of the impact facing the charity during coronavirus. Picture: TimeNorfolk

steven brooks

A Norfolk service supporting people who have experienced losing a baby during pregnancy is calling for help to ensure can continue during the coronavirus.

TimeNorfolk, which has been operating for more than two decades, offers confidential face to face counselling to those who experienced any type of pregnancy loss including miscarriage, stillbirth and termination.

Unable to continue offering its face to face services at its bases in Norwich and Great Yarmouth, its team of five part time staff and volunteer practitioners have turned to telephone and video.

But, like many organisations, it is being put under threat due to the hit to its finances.

Lesley Bradfield, director of TimeNorfolk, said the loss from cancelled fundraising events, community token funds being put on hold and grants becoming more difficult to find was putting a huge amount of pressure on the service.

Mrs Bradfield said; “This isn’t just about the impact it has on our charity, it’s the impact it would have on people who are unable to get help when they need it the most.

“It is unthinkable to us that these people would have to face this without the support of TimeNorfolk.”

The charity works with organisations, local GPs, hospitals and other health professionals to support men and women through their bereavement.

They also provide support to women with unplanned or complicated pregnancies or have any other pregnancy related issues.

Mrs Bradfield said: “The loss of a baby is like no other bereavement. There are no memories to treasure, only lost hopes and dreams.

“For people to navigate this loss with added anxieties and stress from life being upended by a global pandemic without support was not an option to us.

“Women and men may experience a variety of issues such as depression, anxiety, anger, eating disorders, relationship difficulties, guilt or sense of isolation. Unresolved, they can result in long term mental health conditions.

Anyone who can support is urged to get in touch by contacting info@timenorfolk.org.uk

