19 signs that you grew up in Swaffham

Meeting your mates at the buttercross, discos at the youth club or burning yourself on the slide at the rec - these are just a few of the things you'll remember if you grew up in Swaffham in a certain era.

1.

Joining in with the rest of Nelson's fine county and having two days off school for the Royal Norfolk Show - such great memories.

2.

Meeting up with your friends at the town's former youth club and talking to people in the telly room - y'know, before the 'good old days' when mobile phones and social media didn't exist.

3.

Grabbing handfuls of pick 'n' mix from Woolworths, as well as bagging the latest number one Pepsi Chart single for a staggering 99p.

4.

Chip butties at the buttercross on a Saturday.

5.

Swaffham Carnival was a highlight in the town's social calendar and had loads of floats for the procession. Old fairs in the market place were also popular.

6.

Rooting around the many jumble sales in the Assembly Rooms and finding yourself a little bargain or two.

7.

Sliding down the big blue curly slide at the rec - ouch! Is there anyone who didn't burn their legs on that plastic beast?

8.

You wouldn't dream of risking it now but ice-skating on the duck pond.

9.

Going into the pet shop and trying to get the mynah bird to talk.

10.

Hearing former auctioneer Tyrone Roberts at Saturday's auctions, where you could buy anything from a live chicken to a caravan.

11.

Pubs being allowed to open until 4pm on a Saturday because it was market day.

12.

Basically market day was king in Swaffham. Nash's massive fruit and veg stall would take up a whole row, Thurstons hot dog stall smelt divine, the sweetie man would be there, and you'd bump into just about everyone you knew right up until 6pm when it all shut down for the day.

13.

Listening to Chicago's If You Leave Me Now for the 50th time on The Greyhound Inn's jukebox.

14.

Meeting friends at the phone box by Woolworths - and definitely not climbing on it at all - or hanging out at the bus shelter.

15.

Open air discos at Orford Road playing field, Friday night discos at The Greyhound Inn, discos at The George Hotel, and yet more discos at the youth club. Who knew Swaffham was THE party capital?

16.

The poultry market up near the garage.

17.

Buying sweets from The Chocolate Box, or even getting your ears pierced there, because, well, why not?

18.

Going to Bowdens to buy a single cigarette before sneaking out to...

19.

...'smokers alley', between the shoe shop and Unwins, for a crafty cigarette with your mates.

