15 signs that you grew up in Norfolk

24 November, 2019 - 06:30
From crabbing off Cromer Pier to the smell of farms, here are 15 signs you grew up in Norfolk. Picture James Bass.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

When "bootiful" is far from beautiful, your idea of a dual carriageway is the one at Ashmanhaugh, and you liked to go "up Norwich", you must have grown up in Norfolk. Here are 15 dead giveaways.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan statues at Great Yarmouth Wax Works. Picture Archant.Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan statues at Great Yarmouth Wax Works. Picture Archant.

1 - You've been crabbing off Cromer Pier

2 - You became a temporary Diss Town fan as they won the FA Vase in 1994

3 - You used to say "I'm going up Norwich" when hitting the city for a shopping trip. And it was a big event

4 - You miss the late, lamented - and uniquely bizarre - Great Yarmouth Waxworks

The Waveney Valley championship competition of Dwile Flonking. Picture Sonya Duncan.The Waveney Valley championship competition of Dwile Flonking. Picture Sonya Duncan.

5 - You've driven along the dual carriageway near Ashmanhaugh

6 - You are familiar with the works of Keith Skipper and Sid Kipper

7 - You know what dwile flonking is

8 - You were secretly pleased that Norfolk had no decent roads linking it to the rest of England. It acted as a deterrent to "them outsiders"

Bernard Matthews with 'Bootiful' Norfolk turkey at Great Witchingham hall in the 1980s. Picture Archant.Bernard Matthews with 'Bootiful' Norfolk turkey at Great Witchingham hall in the 1980s. Picture Archant.

9 - You had two days off school for the Royal Norfolk Show - but spent them on the beach or at the park

10 - When asked "where's Norfolk?" by the great uneducated, you responded with: "It's the bump"

11 - On the subject of bumps, you've climbed Beeston Bump (or Hill, as many call it) and taken in the amazing 360-degree view

12 - You went on a school trip to Blakeney Point and/or How Hill

Norfolk's very own Keth Skipper and Sid Kipper. Picture Archant.Norfolk's very own Keth Skipper and Sid Kipper. Picture Archant.

13 - You found the Bernard Matthews "they're bootiful" adverts intensely embarrassing

14 - You remember Norfolk BB - Before Bypasses. Yes, the main road from Norwich to Cromer wriggled through the centre of Aylsham until about 40 years ago

15 - The smell of farms makes you feel at home.

