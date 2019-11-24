15 signs that you grew up in Norfolk
When "bootiful" is far from beautiful, your idea of a dual carriageway is the one at Ashmanhaugh, and you liked to go "up Norwich", you must have grown up in Norfolk. Here are 15 dead giveaways.
1 - You've been crabbing off Cromer Pier
2 - You became a temporary Diss Town fan as they won the FA Vase in 1994
3 - You used to say "I'm going up Norwich" when hitting the city for a shopping trip. And it was a big event
4 - You miss the late, lamented - and uniquely bizarre - Great Yarmouth Waxworks
5 - You've driven along the dual carriageway near Ashmanhaugh
6 - You are familiar with the works of Keith Skipper and Sid Kipper
7 - You know what dwile flonking is
8 - You were secretly pleased that Norfolk had no decent roads linking it to the rest of England. It acted as a deterrent to "them outsiders"
9 - You had two days off school for the Royal Norfolk Show - but spent them on the beach or at the park
10 - When asked "where's Norfolk?" by the great uneducated, you responded with: "It's the bump"
11 - On the subject of bumps, you've climbed Beeston Bump (or Hill, as many call it) and taken in the amazing 360-degree view
12 - You went on a school trip to Blakeney Point and/or How Hill
13 - You found the Bernard Matthews "they're bootiful" adverts intensely embarrassing
14 - You remember Norfolk BB - Before Bypasses. Yes, the main road from Norwich to Cromer wriggled through the centre of Aylsham until about 40 years ago
15 - The smell of farms makes you feel at home.