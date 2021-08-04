Eleven people taken to hospital after Banham Poultry chemical spill

Breaking

Published: 2:19 PM August 4, 2021 Updated: 3:11 PM August 4, 2021

Emergency services could be seen at Banham Poultry in Attleborough on Wednesday August 4. - Credit: Chris Cope

Eleven people have been taken to hospital with “breathing difficulties” after a chemical spill at Banham Poultry.

Ambulance crews were called to the poultry factory on Station Road in Attleborough at around 9.30am on Wednesday, August 4, following reports that a number of people were struggling to breathe.

A number of ambulances, ambulance officer vehicles and a hazardous area response team were in attendance.

Fourteen patients were treated at the scene and eleven of those were sent to hospital for further assessment.

A spokesman from the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called to Station Road in Attleborough shortly after 9.30am today following reports that people at a business premises were experiencing breathing difficulties.

“We sent various resources, including ambulances, ambulance officer vehicles and the hazardous area response team. Crews treated 14 patients at the scene and transferred 11 to hospital for further assessment and care.”

The Norfolk Fire and Rescue service confirmed the incident was a hazmat leak and not a fire.

Pumps from Attleborough, East Harling, Thetford, Watton and Sprowston were also at the scene and crews evacuated everyone from the factory.

Station Road closed for the duration, before reopening at around 2pm.

Blaine van Rensburg, managing director at Banham Poultry, said the situation was being monitored by emergency services.

In a statement he added: “Emergency services have been on site since this morning to monitor the situation and to ensure safety.

“The specific area has been monitored and no chemical residues could be detected. Further monitoring is currently being conducted and the area should be released pending the results being favourable, which we expect them to be.

“The exact cause is unknown at this stage but is reported to be a reaction between cleaning chemicals. This is extremely unlikely as these solutions are used daily, without incident.”

