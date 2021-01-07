News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Investigations continue into deaths of men at Norfolk poultry factory

Peter Walsh

Published: 7:38 AM January 7, 2021   
Neil Moon (left) and Jonathan (Jon) Collins (right) died at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborou

An investigation is continuing into the deaths of two men at a Norfolk poultry factory more than two years ago.

Pest control subcontractors Jonathan Collins, 34, from Watton, and Neil Moon, 49, from Spalding in Lincolnshire, were found dead at Banham Poultry in Attleborough in the early hours of October 4, 2018.

Police at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough following the deatsh of two pest conrol workers

Police were called to the site around 1am following reports the bodies of two men working on the site had been found.

A probe was launched by police and Health and Safety Executive (HSE) following their deaths.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "The investigation is ongoing with support from HSE."

The families of both men have paid emotional tributes to them in the wake of their deaths.



