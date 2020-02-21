Speed limit on A149 could be lowered in accident blackspots

Speed limits coud be introduced on the A149 between Snettisham and Heacham, as well as between Babingley and the Dersingham roundabout. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

The speed limit on a main road running across Norfolk could be lowered following a public consultation.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk County Council has proposed a change in the speed limit on two stretches of the A149, where a high number of accidents leading to injury have occurred in recent years.

The limit between Babingley and the Dersingham roundabout, as well as between Snettisham and Heacham, would be lowered from 60mph to 50mph.

Over the past five years, 10 people have been injured - two of them seriously - on the southern section of the A149, between Babingley and the roundabout with the B1440.

Another ten road-users have been injured on the northern section between Paper Hall Farm and Heacham, including one fatally and two people seriously.

The A149 junction at Heacham. Picture: Archant The A149 junction at Heacham. Picture: Archant

Average speed cameras have recently been installed between the Knights Hill and Snettisham roundabouts, while changes have been made to road signs and markings to improve the Lamsey Lane junction.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk's cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: "Road users, businesses and local people know this section of the A149 has been the scene of a number of accidents over the years.

"In addition to the safety camera, we have been working with parish councils to put in place a range of improvements.

"Accident data shows cutting the speed on these stretches of road should help to make the route safer."

In addition to proposing a speed limit reduction, the county council has been working on signage and lining improvements at the Church Road and Folly Road junctions in Sandringham, and the Beach Road and Common Road junctions in Snettisham.

Improvements could see a pedestrian crossing installed later this year, north of the junction adjoining the A149 and Common Road in Snettisham.

In January last year, the Duke of Edingburgh was involved in a two-car crash on the A149 at Babingley, near the junction with the B1439.

Anyone wishing to comment on the proposal has until Tuesday, March 17, to take part in a public consultation.

Responses should be emailed to trafficorders@norfolk.gov.uk, or sent to: nplaw, Norfolk County Council, County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich, NR1 2DH, marked for the attention of Mrs Simmons.

Responses will be reviewed before a decision is made on whether to proceed with the proposal.