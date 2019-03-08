Full scale of Norwich sinkhole revealed

Supervisor Ollie Bell next to the Earlham Road sinkhole in Norwich which appeared on November 6, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie Sophie Wyllie

The full size of a sinkhole on a busy city road has been revealed.

The sinkhole on Earlham Road, Norwich, which appeared on November 6, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie The sinkhole on Earlham Road, Norwich, which appeared on November 6, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

It was discovered by construction workers on Earlham Road in Norwich, outside the Black Horse pub, between 8am and 9am on Wednesday, November 6.

The sinkhole is 1m deep and 2-2.5m wide underneath the ground. The hole is 1m wide at the surface.

It is near the Heigham Road junction where roadworks are currently taking place as part of the Transport for Norwich scheme. Ollie Bell, supervisor for the work, said: "It hasn't got bigger."

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council's highways team said: "A small sinkhole opened up yesterday morning close to where our crews are working on Earlham Road but was not caused as a direct result of the work itself. As our contractors are already in the area the sinkhole is being filled in today and should not impact on the completion of works at the Heigham Road junction this weekend."

Workers starting the repair on the sinkhole on Earlham Road, Norwich, which appeared on November 6, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie Workers starting the repair on the sinkhole on Earlham Road, Norwich, which appeared on November 6, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

