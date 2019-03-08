Another sinkhole has opened up in Norwich

The sinkhole is just outside of the Black Horse pub on Earlham Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

Another sinkhole has opened up on a busy city centre road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In 1988 a bus sank into a sinkhole on the same road in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes In 1988 a bus sank into a sinkhole on the same road in Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

The sinkhole has appeared on Earlham Road outside the Black Horse pub and opposite The Workshop.

According to markings around it, the sinkhole is 1.2m and was discovered earlier on Wednesday (November 6).

It has been cordoned off and is near to a set of temporary traffic lights while five months of roadworks takes place on Earlham Road.

The sinkhole is on the same road as the famous one which was 26ft deep and swallowed a double decker bus on March 3, 1988.

A sinkhole opened up on Earlham Road in 1988 and swallowed a bus. The story hit international news. Picture: Archant archives A sinkhole opened up on Earlham Road in 1988 and swallowed a bus. The story hit international news. Picture: Archant archives

You may also want to watch:

The picture and story of a bus stuck in the hole hit headlines worldwide.

It was the result of the collapse of a medieval chalk mine, but fortunately the drivers and passengers managed to escape unhurt.

Norwich has a long history of sinkholes.

Two people were killed on May 11, 1936, in one of the city's worst incidents, when three homes were swallowed by an 80ft-deep sinkhole on Merton Road.

More recently, a "six-metre deep cavern" caused the closure of Plumstead Road and a 20ft-deep hole was discovered in the Plantation Garden - both in 2016.

This year a sinkhole opened up on Muspole Street.