Easter lockdown: is it being observed in our top tourist spots?

Great Yarmouth during lockdown on Saturday, April 11, during the Easter weekend.

They would usually be heaving with tourists and locals on sunny Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Lowestoft during lockdown on Saturday, April 11, during the Easter weekend.

But today they are eerily deserted, and - perversely - it is good news.

For the people of Norfolk and Suffolk are heeding warnings from the Government and police, and staying indoors to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Our reporters observed (from a safe distance) the scenes in eight key locations that would normally be rammed on a day like this. And here is what they saw:

Hunstanton beach was deserted during lock down on Easter bank holiday weekend.

GREAT YARMOUTH (By Reece Hanson)

The Easter weekend is always one of the most eagerly anticipated around the coast.

Add in a dose of glorious sunshine and cloudless skies and you’ve got most of East Anglia arriving to shake away the winter blues.

Police, key workers and essential shoppers could be seen in King Lynn's town centre during Easter bank holiday weekend during lockdown.

Yet this bank holiday weekend is like none in recent times.

Usually, only the early bird catches the parking spaces along Great Yarmouth’s lengthy seafront, but vast stretches of Marine Parade’s roadside parking remains empty, and that’s with the borough council blocking access to all their car parks.

The council’s message that Great Yarmouth is closed has certainly been heard.

Cromer seafront in lockdown on Easter Saturday morning.

LOWESTOFT (Reece Hanson)

The situation is a mirror image down the coast in Lowestoft.

The occasional cyclist or dog walker is all that interrupts the sound of the waves lapping on the shore. There’s no jingle of the ice cream van, or the sound of dozens of excited children rushing towards it.

There’s no smell of fish and chips in the air, and tearooms and beer gardens remain eerily silent.

People keep to the two-metre social distancing rules in Sheringham on Easter Saturday morning.

Even the seagulls have stayed away.

HUNSTANTON (Emily Thomson)

Despite the sunshine, holiday makers and locals were pretty much nowhere to be seen on Hunstanton beach.

Lowestoft during lockdown on Saturday, April 11, during the Easter weekend. PHOTO: Archant Lowestoft during lockdown on Saturday, April 11, during the Easter weekend. PHOTO: Archant

It seems communities have taken heed of the governments warning to not leave their homes, as the usually packed coastal destination was more like a ghost town on Saturday.

Only joggers and families taking their daily exercise could be seen on the otherwise deserted promenade.

Seaside cafes were shut for business, no life could be seen at the sea life centre or adventure golf and the shutters were down at the amusements.

And the beach fairground, which is usually filled with noise and children’s laughter, was silent, with only the sound of the sea in the distance.

Great Yarmouth during lockdown on Saturday, April 11, during the Easter weekend.

KING’S LYNN (Emily Thomson)

Police, key workers and essential shoppers were the only people to be seen in Kings Lynn’s town centre.

As communities have been urged to stay at home, police have been patrolling the town to ensure members of the public are keeping to government restrictions during the pandemic.

Hunstanton beach was deserted during lock down on Easter bank holiday weekend.

King’s Lynn’s usually-bustling retail stores were closed, leaving only essential shops and supermarkets open.

Queues of people waited outside Wilko and Sainsbury’s as key workers ensured they kept to the two-metre social distancing requirement, letting one person in at a time.

On-duty officers could be seen speaking with those who were wandering the streets or in need of assistance, including an elderly woman who didn’t realise her bank was closed.

But despite the sunshine, it seemed residents were not tempted to bend the rules.

Police, key workers and essential shoppers could be seen in King Lynn's town centre during Easter bank holiday weekend during lockdown.

CROMER (David Bale)

The seafront at Cromer was virtually deserted with hardly anyone enjoying the beautiful sunshine. And the benches on the front overlooking the seafront were cordoned off, anyway. Was that really necessary?

The only people out and about seemed to be dog walkers and those taking their daily exercise. There were hundreds of free car parking spaces, and with nearly all the shops closed, except for the odd butcher’s and newsagent’s, there was no real reason to venture forth, unless it was essential.

Hunstanton beach was deserted during lock down on Easter bank holiday weekend.

SHERINGHAM (David Bale)

But it was a bit busier in nearby Sheringham.

People kept the two-metre social distancing rule while queuing for fruit and veg on the Station Road Approach car and coach park.

And the streets leading down to the seafront were busier than those in Cromer, with more businesses seemingly open.

The odd nurse walked by and there were many people walking their dogs. While most were surely on essential business, some seemed to be tourists and on holiday.

But everyone seemed to be keeping their distances from everyone else, so no harm done, hopefully.

