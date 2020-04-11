WATCH: Delia Smith’s message to Norwich fans during coronavirus lockdown

Delia Smith and her husband Michael Wynn Jones. Photo: Paul Chesterton/ Focus Images ©Focus Images Limited info@focus-images.co.uk +44814 482222

Norwich City Football Club majority shareholders Delia Smith and her husband Michael Wynn-Jones have shared a heartfelt video message with fans.

We have a special Saturday morning message for you all today, courtesy of joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9Oq43m7eoO — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) April 11, 2020

The pair, who are “cocooned in the cottage”, recorded the message on an iPhone and the club shared it with fans via social media on April 11 - coming up to three weeks into UK lockdown.

Delia said: “We wanted to try and do this in order to make contact with you all to tell you how much we miss you.

“We hope you are ok because everyone of you is precious and we want you to look after yourselves and do everything you’re told to do.

“We’re doing everything we’re told to do, we’re completely isolated.”

The Norwich City enthusiasts then spoke about how difficult it is to fill the “void” left by the suspension of live football and how they are coping.

Delia said: “There’s only one way to deal with that big black void in our lives that is no football - think about that first home game at Carrow Road and what it’s going to be like.

“Just keep imagining what that’s going to be like. It’s going to be amazing.”

The pair ended the video with “We love you, we miss you, stay safe.”

