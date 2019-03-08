Motorists' frustration over A140 roadwork closure traffic jams

Diversions on the A140 roadwork closure is reportedly causing huge traffic jams. Picture: Archant Archant

Motorists have taken to social media to air their frustration over traffic jams caused by a roadwork closure.

Diversions are in place for motorists on the A140 as it is closed for work on the new roundabout at Hempnall. Picture: Norfolk County Council Diversions are in place for motorists on the A140 as it is closed for work on the new roundabout at Hempnall. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The A140 between Tasburgh and Long Stratton, from the Tasburgh turn-off to the Tharston turn-off, has been closed to allow work for a new £4.57m roundabout at the Hempnall crossroads.

The B1527 and B1135 approaches are also closed in both directions.

The work is being carried out over two weekends and diversions have been put in place to direct drivers to other routes.

Diss-based MLP Traffic Ltd, which is responsible for the road closure and signage, has diverted traffic via the A143 and A146.

But since closing for the weekend on Friday, August 30, the diversions have reportedly caused huge traffic jams and some confusion among motorists.

@NorfolkCC @NorfolkPolice this is the chaos caused by closing the A140 at Long Stratton - all the traffic going down single track country roads pic.twitter.com/VSqJ31r2Eq — Karina Savage (@KeelySavage) August 31, 2019

On Sunday, James White said on Twitter: "[I] have followed the signs only to be told to turn back. Not good enough."

The day before, Karina Savage post a video on Twitter showing two-way traffic on a single track road as a result of the diversion.

She said: "This is the chaos caused by closing the A140 at Long Stratton - all the traffic going down single track country roads."

IMPORTANT INFORMATION



We will be closing the A140 at the Hempnall junction from 8pm tonight until 6am on Monday 2nd September.



Traffic will be diverted via the A143 and A146.



We apologise for any disruption this may cause — MLP Traffic Ltd (@mlptrafficltd) August 30, 2019

Amelia Reynolds tweeted: "A140 closed at Hempnall. Diversion around country lanes at standstill. Avoid at all costs."

A traffic map on Sunday afternoon shows some congestion building in the area around Tasburgh.

The road will reopen at 6am on Monday morning and is set to close again for the second round of works between September 6-9.

