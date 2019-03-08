Search

Motorists facing weekend of disruption as A140 is closed

PUBLISHED: 11:17 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 30 August 2019

The A140 will be closed for the first of two weekends of work on the new roundabout at Hempnall. Picture: Getty

The A140 will be closed for the first of two weekends of work on the new roundabout at Hempnall. Picture: Getty

Motorists face disruption this weekend when the A140 sees the first of two weekend closures for work on the £4.57m new roundabout at the Hempnall crossroads.

Construction underway on the new roundabout at the Hempnall crossroads on the A140. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilConstruction underway on the new roundabout at the Hempnall crossroads on the A140. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The main Norwich to Ipswich road will be completely closed at the junction from 8pm on Friday, August 30, until 6am on Monday, September 2.

Diversions will see A140 traffic directed via the A143 and A146, while alternative routes will also be in place for local motorists.

The closure is to allow for road surfacing to be laid on the new road and to complete the tie-ins between the old and new sections.

Diversions will be in place for motorists on the A140 as it is closed for the first of two weekends of work on the new roundabout at Hempnall. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilDiversions will be in place for motorists on the A140 as it is closed for the first of two weekends of work on the new roundabout at Hempnall. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The second closure will take place next weekend from 8pm on Friday, September 6 until 6am on Monday, September 9.

Both closures have been planned to avoid a clash with rail engineering works and not coincide with replacement coach services.

The weekend closures will also affect bus passengers with operators First starting an fishing the Purple Line 38/38A service at Newton Flotman on Saturday August 31 and Saturday September 7.

A140 closure sees major changes to bus services

The new roundabout, which is being built to the west of the existing crossroads, has been taking shape over the past two months. It is designed to improve safety at the junction where 11 personal injury accidents have occurred in last five years.

Work so far has included construction of a new section of road where the C497 Bungay Road will meet the roundabout, and the installation of surface water drainage including the creation of lagoons.

It is expected that after the second weekend of work Bungay Road will be reopened. This road has been temporarily closed at its A140 junction since May.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: "As someone who drives this road most days I'm so impressed to see the fantastic progress already made with so little impact on traffic using this busy route. We're doing this work, which needs the road to be closed, over two weekends in order to minimise disruption.

"I'm grateful for people's continued patience while we carry out this work which will make the junction safer, help to unlock economic growth and development in the area, and improve access from side roads onto the A140. The short-term pain of the two weekend closures, will be well worth the long-term gain of the vital improvements."

- Up-to-date information about the scheme is available at norfolk.gov.uk/hempnallcrossroads

